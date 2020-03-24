      Weather Alert

Abbott to provide COVID-19 update on Tuesday

Don Morgan
Mar 24, 2020 @ 4:47am
Texas Governor Greg Abbott provides an update on the coronavirus outbreak and the state's handling of the potential spread of the disease on Feb. 27, 2020. Photo: Office of the Governor of Texas

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Governor Greg Abbott will update Texans on Covid-19 today.

The Governor has a press conference scheduled for 2:30 this afternoon at a Texas Department of Public Safety Warehouse facility.

Joining Abbott will be Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt and Chief Nim Kidd from the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

