Abbott wants Texas lawmakers to mandate power system winterization
Gov. Greg Abbott/Photo-Governor's office
(Texas News Radio) — The recent bout with winter weather has Texas Governor Greg Abbott adding more items to his emergency agenda for the state legislature this session.
Abbott declared Thursday that he is making power system winterization and the funding to make that happen an emergency item for state lawmakers to pass. The governor is asking the legislature to mandate that the entire power system be winterized.
Additionally, the governor is requesting the White House issue a major disaster declaration for the state, which will allow eligible Texans to apply for assistance to help address broken pipes and related property damage.
The governor’s office said no one in the state is currently without power because of generation issues. Current power outages are due to equipment issues utilities must resolve.
The state is adding more warming shelters and working to distribute food, water, generators, and additional supplies across Texas.