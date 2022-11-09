Abbott wins re-election as Governor

UVALDE, TEXAS - MAY 27: Governor Greg Abbott speaks during a press conference about the mass shooting at Uvalde High School on May 27, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. Abbott held a press conference to give an update on the resources the state will be providing to everyone affected by Tuesday's mass shooting where 19 children and two adults were killed at Robb Elementary School. Abbott expressed his anger about being misled about law enforcements response to the shooting. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott is projected to be re-elected after defeating Democrat challenger Beto O’Rourke.

Polling throughout the campaign had Abbott ahead most of the time. RealClearPolitics average of surveys before the election showed Abbott ahead by more than 8 percentage points.

Abbott spoke in McAllen late Tuesday and thanked his wife and all of his supporters. He vowed to continue his fight against the Biden Administration’s war against oil and independent energy. Abbott also pledged to continue to improve education while eliminating what he calls indoctrination.

Abbott will be serving his third term as Texas Governor.