Abbott: “You’re going to be able to get a haircut” and more in Texas in early May
Photo: Office of the Governor of Texas
BEXAR COUNTY, Tex. (Texas News Radio) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott says Texas will be open for business early next month.
Abbott told WBAP in Dallas Wednesday that an announcement will be coming either Friday or next Monday setting a date to get businesses reopened. The reopening will be allowed a week after that announcement.
“You’re going to be able to go dining under safe standards, you’re going to be able to get a haircut, you’re going to be able to go to hair salons, but we’re going to make sure there are safe standards in place,” the governor said in the radio interview.
The state is currently looking over the best ways to get businesses back open while ensuring people are staying safe and preventing unnecessary spread of COVID-19.
The governor’s current executive order — which includes a stay-at-home order — expires April 30th.
“Once we have an immunization we will be fully back to normal but an immunization will not be in existence when the next school year begins,” Abbott told the radio station. “There will however be medicines you can take that will basically cure people who have COVID-19.”
The governor did not give as clear of a forecast on when sporting events could restart play. He noted there is a strong desire to get going again, but it would likely need to be done without spectators.
Texas Motor Speedway and the governor earlier in the week said they are working on a plan to get NASCAR races going again at the venue, along with other facilities in Florida and North Carolina.