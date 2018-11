Thirteen people are dead, including the gunman, after a mass shooting at a bar in Southern California.

Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean says sheriff’s Sgt. Ron Helus was shot after he entered the building. He died at a hospital.

The shooting happened around 11:30 pm Wednesday, (1:30 a.m. CST Thursday) at the Borderline Bar and Grill. The bar was hosting a college country night event .

Local law enforcement and the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force are investigating.