ABC News suspends reporter over Trump comments
Photo: David Wright Facebook
NEW YORK (AP) – ABC News has suspended political reporter David Wright after he was recorded in a barroom conversation calling President Donald Trump a “nightmare spouse that you can’t win an argument with.”
The recording was made by Project Veritas, a conservative website that uses hidden cameras and undercover reporters to trap journalists in embarrassing conversations.
ABC News won’t say how long Wright is suspended – but says he won’t cover politics when he returns.