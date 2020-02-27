      Weather Alert

ABC News suspends reporter over Trump comments

Associated Press
Feb 27, 2020 @ 6:44am
Photo: David Wright Facebook

NEW YORK (AP) – ABC News has suspended political reporter David Wright after he was recorded in a barroom conversation calling President Donald Trump a “nightmare spouse that you can’t win an argument with.”

The recording was made by Project Veritas, a conservative website that uses hidden cameras and undercover reporters to trap journalists in embarrassing conversations.

ABC News won’t say how long Wright is suspended – but says he won’t cover politics when he returns.

TAGS
ABC News Reporter suspended David Wright
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Weekend Programming