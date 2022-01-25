      Weather Alert

Abortion opponents eye priorities as high court ruling looms

Associated Press
Jan 25, 2022 @ 6:34am
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 24: The U.S. Supreme Court building is seen January 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Supreme Court released orders, including agreeing to hear a case related to race-based affirmative action in college admissions programs at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

By THOMAS BEAUMONT Associated Press
Opponents of abortion rights insist their work won’t end even if the Supreme Court decides to dismantle the Roe v. Wade decision establishing the constitutional right to an abortion. A conservative majority of justices on the high court has indicated openness to upholding a Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks. Since then, the political fundraising arm of the Susan B. Anthony List anti-abortion group has raked in donations. The cash virtually guarantees the court’s decision, expected by the summer, will do little to quell one of the nation’s most animating political issues. Abortion opponents say they’ll pump their newfound resources into the November midterm elections.

 

