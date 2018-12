SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A crash shut down a section of Interstate 10 on San Antonio’s Northwest side.

Westbound Interstate 10 is closed between De Zavala Road and UTSA Boulevard, and it’s expected to remain closed until around 7:30 a.m.

The wreck occurred just before 4:30 a.m. and a car burst into flames. Crews are still cleaning up the debris.