Accident shuts down NB IH 35 near Walzem road, sparks fire, knocks out power
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A rollover accident involving an 18-wheeler brought traffic to a standstill on IH 35 near Walzem Road in the Northeast Side Tuesday afternoon.
The crash occurred around 1 pm on the NB lanes. The truck knocked down a beam, brought down power lines and knocked down a utility pole on the other side of the expressway off of SB IH 35 at Lanark prompting officers to shut down both directions of IH 35. The incident knocked out power to about 6,000 CPS customers in the area and sparked a fire outside Appliance Smart Factory Outlet.
Southbound traffic was moving again and two NB lanes of IH 35 were were reopened by 2pm. Northbound traffic remained backed up for miles at 3 pm.