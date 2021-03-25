Accidental shooting at San Antonio apartment sends two to the hospital
Muzzle and front sight of a 9mm pistol
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two people are in the hospital following an accidental shooting on the East Side.
Police were called to an apartment in the 100 block of Delmar at around 4 A.M. Thursday.
That’s where a man in his 30’s was cleaning his gun and the weapon fired off.
A bullet went through the man’s arm and hit his girlfriend who was sitting nearby.
The man is in stable condition while his girlfriend’s injury is said to be a lot worse.
No charges have been filed.