      Weather Alert

Accidental shooting at San Antonio apartment sends two to the hospital

Don Morgan
Mar 25, 2021 @ 5:42am
Muzzle and front sight of a 9mm pistol

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two people are in the hospital following an accidental shooting on the East Side.

Police were called to an apartment in the 100 block of Delmar at around 4 A.M. Thursday.

That’s where a man in his 30’s was cleaning his gun and the weapon fired off.

A bullet went through the man’s arm and hit his girlfriend who was sitting nearby.

The man is in stable condition while his girlfriend’s injury is said to be a lot worse.

No charges have been filed.

TAGS
accidental shooting San Antonio
Popular Posts
A New House Bill Could Take Aim At Your Second Amendment Rights
Is CNN Using Faulty Math And Misleading Statistics To Portray America’s Soldiers As Racists?
Intruder shot while attempting to break into a home on San Antonio's South Side
Shootout reported at an apartment complex on San Antonio's East Side
Massive car pileup traps drivers, shuts down highway in Texas