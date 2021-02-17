Accumulating ice creates travel hazards in San Antonio and surrounding areas
TxDOT sign on IH-35 South
Photo: Don Morgan/KTSA
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — From the National Weather Service:
A significant icing event is ongoing this morning.
Travel is not possible in many locations. Up to at least 1/4 to 1/2 inch of ice is coating much of the Hill Country and portions of the I-35 corridor especially in the northern areas near Austin.
Dangerous travel conditions exist and will persist this morning. Winter Storm warnings remain in effect until Thursday 6 PM as an additional disturbance late tonight into early Thursday may bring additional ice-snow accumulations.