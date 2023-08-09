KTSA KTSA Logo

Man accused of capital murder could face death penalty

By Tom Perumean
August 9, 2023 1:59PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Stephen Clare was in court today for the first time since being indicted of attacking his wife and two daughters, one of them died.

Clare is facing charges of capital murder, attempted capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Should the District Attorney seek the death penalty, this would the first time since 2021.

Clare is accused of shooting his former wife Mariah Clare and stabbing his two young daughters.

Investigators say 11-month-old Willow Clare died of her injuries.

The presiding judge asked if the state would seek death for the killing, but prosecutor Tamera Strauch held off on making a decision.

