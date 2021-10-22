Accused serial rapist among 259 indicted by Bexar Co. grand jury this week

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Nearly 260 people were indicted this week by a Bexar Country grand jury, including a man accused of at least seven sexual assaults over 11 years.
Michael Anthony Garcia, 54, was indicted on three counts of aggravated sexual assault and one count of sexual assault. Garcia was indicted in July on one count of aggravated sexual assault alongside two indictments that includes additional four counts each of aggravated sexual assault.
Today’s indictments allege Garcia committed the rapes in two separate 2007 incidents, in 2010 and 2014. Garcia’s July indictments included crimes he committed in 2016, 2011 and 2006.
According to police, Garcia used threatened his victims with violence with guns and knives. He was arrested in May following a long-term investigation by San Antonio police, the Texas Rangers and the Bexar County Criminal Investigations Laboratory, according to KENS5.
In May, police arranged a sting where they were able to get a sample of Garcia’s DNA and match it to DNA samples collected from the 2016 rape of a teenage girl. Crime labs had reportedly been able to link at least six cases to his DNA following the attack in 2016 and officials said the victim from the 2011 attack was able to identify him nine days before he was arrested.
Garcia is currently at the Bexar County Jail on a $1.2 million dollar bond. He faces up to life in prison.
Juan Antonio Coronado Jr. was indicted today on three counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child stemming from a ten year period from 2009 to 2019 where Coronado, as a legal adult, sexually abused a child under the age of 14 multiple times, according to police.
259 felony indictments were handed down including for charges of murder, manslaughter and intoxication manslaughter.