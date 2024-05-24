Accuweather: Dangerous temperatures, heat index expected through Memorial Day weekend

A superb image of the sunlight and the clouds, both floating in the morning sky.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A range of heat-related warnings and advisories are expected through Memorial Day weekend as air temperatures reach the triple digits, but the Heat Index soars even higher.

In addition to making sure children and pets are not left in locked cars outside, weather forecasters are urging caution when spending almost any amount of time outside during the day.

“Heat Index gives you an idea of what it feels like outside and how your body’s going to react to it,” said Accuweather Meteorologist Matt Benz. “The higher that Heat index value is the more difficult it is for your body to keep itself cool.”

The San Antonio area can expect a Heat Index reaching as a high as 112 degrees over the course of Memorial Day weekend.

You can keep up with the latest heat-related advisories and warnings by clicking here.

Those spending extended time outdoors and not acclimated to the early season heat could be susceptible to heat-related illness if not taking proper heat precautions:

▪ Drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks out of the sun, and check up on relatives

and neighbors.

▪ Limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening and know the symptoms of heat

exhaustion and heat stroke.

▪ Never leave young children or pets unattended in vehicles.

You can keep up with current heat-related impacts in the San Antonio area by clicking here.

For maintaining the best health-related practices during the summer weather click here.