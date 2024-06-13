AccuWeather: Gulf of Mexico at ‘medium’ risk for gulf storms next week

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It is still early in the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, but weather forecasters are already watching events in the Gulf of Mexico.

Heading into Father’s Day weekend, there is a chance one weather system in the region could spawn the season’s first tropical depression or named storm.

AccuWeather says there is now a ‘medium’ risk for development within the timeframe of Monday through Wednesday. Depending on what materializes, impacts from the storms could be felt in Mexico and in the United States, including Texas.

The key area of interest for weather forecasters in the Bay of Campeche.

“The ingredients are in place for tropical development across the southern Gulf of Mexico,” said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty. “These ingredients include light winds and very warm water.”

The Bay of Campeche is known for having very warm waters, and it has a well-established reputation as being a breeding ground for tropical storms.

Caution and awareness is advised for those across Texas who might be heading to popular destinations on the coast, like South Padre Island, Corpus Christi, and possibly Galveston.

The first name on the hurricane list is Alberto, so it is possible a storm with that name could form early next week.

Stay informed on the latest weather conditions by tuning into 550 KTSA and FM 107.1.