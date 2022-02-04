      Weather Alert

ACS searching for medium-to-large dog foster families

Katy Barber
Feb 4, 2022 @ 3:01pm
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — With the freezing conditions settled in San Antonio, Animal Care Services is almost full.

“More and more pets will continue to enter our shelter seeking a warm, safe, and loving place to stay,” the organization said in a statement. “Our team is working non-stop to ensure every pet in our shelter receives the proper care, but we are reaching our maximum capacity quickly.”

ACS said that as they reach capacity, the organization said medium to large sized dogs have been identified as the most in need and are searching for foster families.

ACS Foster Volunteers are provided with the needed pet food and pet care item, and will have access to the ACS fo0ster care team for needed support.

Interested residents can fill out a foster application at saacs.info/foster.

