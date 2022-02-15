      Weather Alert

ACS seizes 50 dogs from a San Antonio home, fosters needed

Katy Barber
Feb 15, 2022 @ 4:05pm
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Animal Care Services seized nearly 50 dogs from a local home Tuesday morning.

Officials said the primary caretaker of the animals passed away recently. Family members of the original owner tried caring for the dogs, but were reportedly overwhelmed by the time and expenses required.

ACS said the shelter is in desperate need of fosters to take in dogs who have been living at the shelter to make room for the new dogs while they undergo medical and behavioral evaluations.

Information on the ACS Foster program can be found at saacs.info/foster.

