Acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli – “When governors allow the National Guard to do their jobs, peace is restored”

Lars Larson
Sep 25, 2020 @ 3:52pm

Lars spoke with the Acting Deputy Secretary for the Department of Homeland Security, Ken Cuccinelli about the tsunami of riots that have overwhelmed cities since the report that the officers who shot Breonna Taylor wouldn’t be prosecuted for her death. Cuccinelli in no uncertain terms explains what’s at fault in keeping our cities safe. Listen Below…

 

