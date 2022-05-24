UPDATE: 2 students dead, 13 others injured in Uvalde elementary school shooting

UPDA2:40
ABC News has confirmed that 2 students are dead and 13 others were injured. Police told ABC that the shooting did not originally happen at the campus.
UPDATE 2:25 p.m.:
San Antonio police confirmed that is has sent resources to Uvalde to assist, including its helicopter EAGLE, crime scene investigators, and SWAT.
KENS-TV reports the FBI is also on the scene to conduct its investigation.
UPDATE 2:06 p.m.:
Uvalde CISD says parents can now pickup students at Willie DeLeon Civic Center.
UPDATE 1:50 p.m.:
Uvalde Memorial Hospital said it is treating several students for injuries from the shooting. KENS-TV reports several students were also sent to University Hospital in San Antonio for treatment. It is not clear the seriousness of the injuries.
UPDATE 1:27 p.m.:
Media reports say the shooter was a man who shot at police and then hid in the elementary school. Witnesses told reporters it started as a chase with the Border Patrol.
Reports also said students were evacuated through a window at the school. No word from the district when students can be picked up.
UPDATE 1:12 p.m.:
Uvalde police have the shooter in custody.
ORIGINAL:
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An active shooter situation is confirmed to be happening at a Uvalde elementary school late Tuesday morning.
Uvalde ISD said law enforcement is on the scene at Robb Elementary School and people are being requested to not to go to the school.
Uvalde police said students are being transported to Willie DeLeon Civic Center to be picked up by their parents at a later time. The school district said the students are not yet ready for pickup.
No word on injuries.
Stay connected to KTSA for the latest updates.