Actor glues hand to Starbucks counter to protest plant-based milk upcharge

NEW YORK (AP) – Actor and activist James Cromwell found himself in a sticky situation yesterday – one of his own making.
The 82-year-old Oscar nominee glued his hand to the counter of a Starbucks in New York City – to protest the chain’s practice of upcharging patrons who want plant-based milk in their beverages.
Wearing a “Free the Animals” t-shirt, Cromwell also read a statement ripping Starbucks for charging more for for plant-based alternative milks.
After a while, Cromwell used a knife to separate his hand from the counter.
No one was arrested.