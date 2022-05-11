      Weather Alert

Actor glues hand to Starbucks counter to protest plant-based milk upcharge

Associated Press
May 11, 2022 @ 6:43am

NEW YORK (AP) – Actor and activist James Cromwell found himself in a sticky situation yesterday – one of his own making.

The 82-year-old Oscar nominee glued his hand to the counter of a Starbucks in New York City – to protest the chain’s practice of upcharging patrons who want plant-based milk in their beverages.

Wearing a “Free the Animals” t-shirt, Cromwell also read a statement ripping Starbucks for charging more for for plant-based alternative milks.

After a while, Cromwell used a knife to separate his hand from the counter.

No one was arrested.

 

TAGS
James Cromwell Starbucks
