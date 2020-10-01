Actor Mark Wahlberg’s nutrition company donates 100,000 masks to San Antonio Independent School District
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Actor Mark Wahlberg and his Performance Inspired Nutrition company are stepping up to help during the pandemic.
“To show our support and my gratitude, my company, Performance Inspired Nutrition, has partnered up with Accelerate 360 and Life to Go to donate 1.3 million disposable masks to schools across our great country,” Wahlberg said in a video.
The San Antonio School District has received 100,000 of those 3-ply disposable masks.
“We are thrilled to have caught the attention of Mark Wahlberg. We greatly appreciate the donation as these masks help us meet the challenges of this moment,” SAISD officials said in a statement. “Wearing face masks is an important safety protocol we’ve put in place across our schools and offices, and we value everyone who steps up to help us protect our students and staff.”
Wahlberg started his entertainment career as a member of the 1990s boy band New Kids on the Block. He left the group and became a hip-hop artist known as Marky Mark before launching his acting career.
He’s been in more than 30 movies, including “Patriots Day,” “Boogie Nights,” The Departed,” “The Fighter,” “Invincible,” and “Daddy’s Home.”