Adult changing stations now open in SAT

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio International Airport unveiled some completed renovations that are a part of the airport system’s Inclusion Initiatives.
The family restroom in Terminal B is now home to an adult changing station, making SAT one of 12 airports in the country to make the accessibility option available.
The changing table is equipped with a height-adjustable changing table with grips that holds up to 440 lbs. The table is shaped like a bed and can be lowered to the floor.
The inclusion upgrades, done in partnership with Morgan’s Inclusion Initiative, were first announced in October and additional plans include modification of the information booths to include wheelchair level counters, installation of wheelchair ramps at arrival and departure level curbs, the Sunflower lanyard program designed to identify and provide support to passengers with disabilities, and AIRA, a vision assistance program for blind and low-vision passengers.
“We support diversity and inclusion and are always looking for ways to improve the experience for our millions of visitors and the adult changing station provides the much-needed accessibility for our passengers.” said Jesus H. Saenz, Jr., IAP, Director of Airports, San Antonio Airport System. “It is our goal to make the airport safe, easy to navigate, welcoming and fully-accessible to everyone”.
SAT and Morgan’s Inclusion Initiative unveil new accessibility upgrades