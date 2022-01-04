      Weather Alert

After 8 years as NBA assistant, Hammon to lead team in WNBA

Associated Press
Jan 4, 2022 @ 7:27am
FILE - San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in San Antonio. Hammon is finalizing a deal to become the next coach of the Las Vegas Aces. A person familiar with the situation confirmed the move to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no official announcement has been made. She’s expected to be the highest paid coach in the WNBA, earning way more than the highest paid player in the league. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

By DOUG FEINBERG AP Basketball Writer
San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon was ready to lead her own team. So she went back to where her career began — the WNBA. Hammon will take over as the Las Vegas Aces’ head coach and general manager after the NBA season concludes. Hammon has spent eight seasons as a Spurs assistant and has interviewed for several NBA head coaching jobs. But for now, her dream of becoming the first woman to lead an NBA team is on hold. She will be the WNBA’s highest-paid coach. She calls the move “a step forward and a step in the right direction” for her and for women’s basketball.

 

Popular Posts
Volunteers find bag of bones amid search for missing 3-year-old San Antonio girl
New Year's Eve and Day celebrations around San Antonio
San Antonio Police Officer suspended for texting woman he met while responding to a call
Midwest grocery chain cites H-E-B as reason to not expand to Texas
San Antonio sees nearly three-fold increase in COVID-19 cases
Connect With Us Listen To Us On