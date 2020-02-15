      Weather Alert

After a divorce, equal parenting of the child solves a host of social ills

Lars Larson
Feb 15, 2020 @ 12:00am

Lars brings on Jim Clark, with the National Parents Organization to discuss how parenting agreements after divorce should be handled. Clark explains to Lars about how a 50/50 shared custody agreement with the children can reduce the number of issues the kids may face in the future given that the agreement isn’t followed properly. Listen below for more.

