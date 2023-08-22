After a rainy Tuesday, stifling temperatures return along with a Heat Advisory

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Looking forward, with the rain moving through the San Antonio Metro and most of the region will see a return to familiar heat.

The National Weather Service says they will be re-instating a Heat Advisory for the I-35 corridor.

Temperatures will remain just outside of the triple digits with a high of 99 predicted for Wednesday.

The Heat Advisories return for the northern sections of South Central Texas.

Then the heat will continue with Excessive Heat Warnings possible by week’s end.

Although some areas picked up some rain today, many areas remain dry so the fire concerns will continue.

Little to no rain is expected the remainder of the week.

The wet weather sure was nice while it lasted.