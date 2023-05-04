San Antonio murder suspect arrested after weeks on the run

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — After a search that lasted nearly a month, police have captured the man they believe shot and killed a woman the evening of April 6.

That was the night Gabriele Del Angel was sitting in a Jeep with her ex-husband after getting some food at a taco truck on Southwest Military Drive.

As they were preparing to leave, the ex-husband got into an argument with another man, identified as 32-year-old Roland Contreras Jr.

Police say Contreras then pulled a gun and old shot at the ex-husband. Del Angel, who was in the passenger seat, was hit in the chest and died at the scene.

Del Angel’s ex-husband identified Contreras, who was reported to be in a relationship with Del Angel, as the shooter.

Officers were told Contreras was at his home after the shooting, and a standoff lasting several hours followed. A SWAT team later threw tear gas into the home and went inside, but Contreras was not there.

Contreras managed to hide from police until Thursday. He’s been booked on an active murder warrant with bond set at $200,000.