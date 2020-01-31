After crackdown, Mexico president sees caravans as waning
By PETER ORSI Associated Press
Mexico’s president says he expects more caravans of Central American migrants and asylum seekers to emerge, but he sees the phenomenon as waning. Andrés Manuel López Obrador says that “surely they are organizing other caravans” but “each time they have fewer migrants.” López Obrador’s comments came a week after National Guard troops and immigration agents broke up what was left of the most recent caravan in southern Mexico. They loaded men, women and children onto buses bound for a detention center and likely deportation. Human rights groups expressed concern about the operation, but the president says the National Guard “behaved very well” and there were no abuses.