After failed presidential bid, Castro joins NBC News as analyst

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Former San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro has a new home: NBC News.
Castro was announced as the network’s newest political analyst Monday morning on MSNBC’s Morning Joe.
“Proud to be a part of the @NBCNews/@MSNBC team!” Castro said in a Tweet. “I’m looking forward to sharing my perspective and hopes for the future at such a pivotal moment for our nation and for my home state of Texas.”
Castro served as mayor of San Antonio from 2009 to 2014, after which he served as the U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development for the Obama Administration.
Castro threw his hat into the ring for the 2020 presidential election but lost in his bid for the Democratic nomination to Joe Biden.