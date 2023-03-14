After jury deliberates for 14 hours, murder trial of San Antonio man ends in mistrial

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A mistrial has been declared in the murder trial of Luis Alverado.

Murder charges against Alverado came after the September, 2021 shooting death of Santos Cadillo.

During the trial, there was testimony that Cedillo became angry after Alverado pointed a gun at him and wanted to fight.

There was also video from an apartment complex parking lot showing the men arguing before Alverado fired the fatal shots.

After 14 hours of deliberations, the jury couldn’t decide whether or not Alverado was acting in self defense and a mistrial was declared.

The district attorney’s office hasn’t said whether there will be a second trial.