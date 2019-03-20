After severing ties with Lori Loughlin, Hallmark tells fans her ‘Heart’ will go on

ABC/Eric McCandless(LOS ANGELES) — After Lori Loughlin was arrested in the wake of the Operation Varsity Blues college cheating scandal, Hallmark Channel, which airs her show When Calls The Heart, severed ties with her. But while Loughlin may have been canceled, the show is not.

Sunday’s episode of Heart was pre-empted, while the network figures out how to continue the Western drama without Loughlin’s character, Abigail. But Hallmark Channel took to Instagram to assure fans of the popular series — who call themselves Hearties — that the show will go on..

“#Hearties, we assure you that Hallmark Channel has no plans to cancel When Calls the Heart,” the message read. “Hope Valley has many more stories left to share and we will let you know the details soon.”

Judging from reaction to the post, the fanbase was split.

“Lori was the heart of the show!” one protested. Another griped, “We all make mistakes. God gave to the world the ability for our mistakes to be forgiven. Praying that Hallmark extends God’s forgiveness to Laurie [sic].”

But another said of Loughlin’s alleged involvement in the college admissions scandal, “People need to look up the definition of ‘mistake.’ This was a blatant disregard for the law.”

