After shutdown, Houston strip club says city has no right to stop its operation
(Texas News Radio) — A Houston strip club that reopened early Friday morning saying it was a restaurant is now taking legal action against the City of Houston.
Club Onyx reopened in the early morning hours Friday with its entertainers wearing masks — and not much else. Patrons were required to order food, since the club was operating as a restaurant.
However, Houston police and fire crews raided the club within an hour of it opening and shut down the operation.
Friday afternoon, KPRC-TV reports the club’s owner, Eric Langan, filed a temporary restraining order against the city to prevent another shut down and planned to reopen again Friday evening.
The order claims the shut down violated the First and Fourth Amendments as unconstitutional searches and seizures.
“In all ways, Onyx Houston both qualified as a Reopened Service and complied with the requirements and recommendations of Governor Abbott’s Order,” the club owner wrote in the document filed in court. “Nonetheless, before Onyx Houston has been open even an hour, dozens of Houston Police Department officers and Fire Department officials raided the business.”
The owner told the television station officers threatened that he would be arrested for a Class B Misdemeanor if he operated the club in violation of the governor’s order.
Langan said he has read the order and nothing in it suggests Club Onyx violates it. Additionally, he said the club has a health permit that designates it as a full service restaurant.