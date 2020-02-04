After watching last nights Superbowl Halftime show, it’s clear that sexual exploitation has been normalized in our culture

Lars brings on Jake Roberson, the Creative Director at the National Center on Sexual Exploitation to discuss the half time show during the Superbowl and whether or not the performance last night was inappropriate for what is believed to be a family event. A debate began online after the show and the question that was raised, was it empowering to watch two women performing in a provocative way? Listen below for more.
