AG Paxton files lawsuit against SAISD over employee vaccine mandate

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a second lawsuit against the San Antonio Independent School District and Superintendent Pedro Martinez over coronavirus health protocols.
“The decision to openly violate state law and devote district resources to defending Superintendent Martinez’s unlawful actions is irresponsible,” Attorney General Paxton said. “But if school districts decide to use their limited funding to try to get away with breaking the law, my office will oppose them and uphold the rule of law in Texas.”
The first lawsuit was filed August 19 after the district announced that district employees would be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 on grounds the vaccine was not approved by the FDA. The lawsuit was thrown out after the vaccine gained federal approval Aug. 23.
Paxton said the vaccine mandate violates Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order GA-38 prohibiting governmental agencies like SAISD from putting any sort of mask or vaccine health mandate related to coronavirus in place.
Friday, Paxton released a list of 97 school districts that are “non-compliant with Executive Order GA-38.” Local districts and counties currently on the list are Bexar County, Fort Sam Houston ISD, Harlandale ISD, Judson ISD, North East ISD, Northside ISD, San Antonio ISD, San Marcos CISD, South San Antonio ISD.
Local districts that were reportedly not in compliance, but currently are include Hays County and Dripping Springs ISD.
