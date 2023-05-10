AG Paxton vows to hold Biden Administration accountable for expected immigrant surge as Title 42 expires
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is issuing a statement ahead of the expected end of Title 42 on Thursday. Numerous officials and border communities around Texas are already seeing what some are calling a historic build-up of unvetted foreign aliens getting into position to enter the United States.
“The brutal reality of Biden’s immigration agenda should shock the conscience of every American. His policies allow monstrous gang members, terrorists, human traffickers, drug dealers, and violent criminals into our country and demonstrate that the President is willing to sacrifice American lives for his open-borders agenda. Furthermore, our public services, including overburdened schools, hospitals, and law enforcement, are saddled by the federal government with unsustainable costs as billions of dollars are spent supporting illegal aliens residing in Texas.
Never in our history has a president worked so flagrantly against the interests of our nation and the safety of our citizens. Title 42 is set to expire on May 11, yet Biden has refused to implement the proven ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy or other sensible methods of deterring illegal immigration. Instead, he has introduced and continued destructive policies with the full expectation that the chaos will worsen. This includes his unlawful ‘parole’ program that pre-approves huge numbers of aliens to enter the country, his ‘prioritization’ guidance that directed ICE to shield criminal aliens from deportation, his new overseas processing facilities to fast-track so-called ‘asylum seekers’ to fly directly into the United States, his collaboration with NGOs to guide illegal immigrants to the border, his provision of taxpayer-funded airplane tickets and other services to aliens while our own citizens struggle financially, and his complicity in the trafficking of minors forced to toil as indentured servants in dangerous jobs.
While no amount of suffering appears to dissuade Biden from his open-borders agenda, his routine violations of the United States Constitution open him up to accountability through the courts. I will continue to use every resource available to end his unconstitutional assault on our borders and sovereignty.”
Title 42 is a provision of federal law which allows the rapid expulsion of aliens who pose a public health risk, first implemented by President Trump during the Covid-19 pandemic. Attorney General Paxton says that Biden’s ending of the policy has led to a surge of border encounters this month, rapidly rising from a level of over 6 million since Biden took office.
Attorney General Paxton also says that, despite the Homeland Security Secretary’s admission that “high encounters will place a strain on our entire system,” Biden refuses to acknowledge his own role in causing this crisis or take substantive action to stop it.
Given the status of the border with Mexico, Attorney General Paxton says he has had several legal victories over Biden Administration policies, and he closes by pledging to continue to fight against actions he says show a shocking disregard for the U.S. Constitution and rule of law.