AG Paxton wins lawsuit against porn companies over age verification law
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is claiming victory in federal court over pornography companies who sued the state over a new law requiring age verification.
The companies, including Pornhub, were trying to prevent HB 1181 from taking effect, but a recent decision in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit gives the law a green light moving forward.
The law requires companies that distribute pornography online to enforce what Texas calls reasonable age-verification measures to stop children from viewing the content.
“Applying rational-basis review, the age-verification requirement is rationally related to the government’s legitimate interest in preventing minors’ access to pornography,” the court explained. “Therefore, the age-verification requirement does not violate the First Amendment.”
In their initial lawsuit against Texas, Pornhub and other organizations obtained an injunction from a district court. However, Attorney General Paxton immediately appealed and secured a stay, allowing him to enforce the law.
While the court vacated the injunction against the age-verification requirement of the statute, it upheld the lower court’s injunction against a separate section of the law that would require pornography websites to display a health warning on their landing page and all advertisements.
To read the decision, click here.