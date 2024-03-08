AG Paxton wins lawsuit against porn companies over age verification law

This photograph taken on May 24, 2022 in Toulouse shows screens displaying a minor child sign and the logo of the pornographic site Pornhub. – The judicial examination of Arcom request against porn sites has been postponed to one month, on May 24, 2022. Arcom media regulator requests five pornographic sites to be blocked as they are not preventing the exposure of minors to their content, and French telecom operators to block access to the pornographic sites. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP) (Photo by LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is claiming victory in federal court over pornography companies who sued the state over a new law requiring age verification.

The companies, including Pornhub, were trying to prevent HB 1181 from taking effect, but a recent decision in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit gives the law a green light moving forward.

The law requires companies that distribute pornography online to enforce what Texas calls reasonable age-verification measures to stop children from viewing the content.

“Applying rational-basis review, the age-verification requirement is rationally related to the government’s legitimate interest in preventing minors’ access to pornography,” the court explained. “Therefore, the age-verification requirement does not violate the First Amendment.”

In their initial lawsuit against Texas, Pornhub and other organizations obtained an injunction from a district court. However, Attorney General Paxton immediately appealed and secured a stay, allowing him to enforce the law.

While the court vacated the injunction against the age-verification requirement of the statute, it upheld the lower court’s injunction against a separate section of the law that would require pornography websites to display a health warning on their landing page and all advertisements.

To read the decision, click here.