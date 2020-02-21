AG’s office: Cibolo officer admits to viewing, possessing and producing child porn
Chris Ybarra. Photo: Texas Attorney General's Office
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Investigators released new details Friday into the arrest of a Cibolo police officer.
The Texas Attorney General’s Office said 37-year-old Chris Ybarra was arrested Thursday on two warrants for possession of child pornography and one count of promotion of child pornography.
The office said the investigation into Ybarra actually started from two separate cases — one from out-of-state and the other by the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office.
The Texas Rangers helped both investigations, which included executing a search warrant at Ybarra’s home.
The attorney general’s office said Ybarra was arrested at the Cibolo Police Department.
After being arrested, investigators say the officer confessed to viewing and saving images of child pornography. They also found child porn on a digital storage device at his home.
Investigators say Ybarra produced at least one of these videos.
The state seized some items to be further examined. Ybarra was taken to Guadalupe County Jail without incident.
