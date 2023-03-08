KTSA KTSA Logo

AI and Remote Learning: Enabling Student Cheating?

By Lars Larson
March 7, 2023 10:08PM CST
Is AI letting students cheat because of remote learning? The Free Press reports that college students across the country are resorting to dishonest practices to excel in assessments and tests due to remote learning, advanced technology, and lenient enforcement by professors. The rise of remote testing, along with numerous apps and websites, enables students to cheat easily and avoid relying on their own memory and knowledge. According to the article, cheating has become nearly unavoidable as academic standards have declined significantly in recent years. For more information, Lars speaks with Matt Lamb, the associate editor for the College Fix.

