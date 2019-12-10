AI security cameras have drastically reduced crime as technology becomes cheaper and more effective.
Lars brings on Garrett Langley, CEO Flock Safety to discuss how his company is reducing crime by providing the public with affordable and more effective technology. Langley explains, “AI cameras such as Flock Safety that detect objects and automatically read license plates eliminate the time-consuming need for human analysis, in turn creating digitally gated communities — especially in wealthier areas — where residents can observe who enters and leaves their neighborhood from anywhere with an internet connection.” Listen below for more.
