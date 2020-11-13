Air Force Chaplain in San Antonio charged with online solicitation of a minor
Air Force Major Jesse McKee, chaplain for the 433rd Airlift Wing, was arrested Nov. 12, 2020, on a charge of online solicitation of a minor/Photo-BCSO
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – An Air Force Chaplain with the 433rd Airlift Wing has been arrested by San Antonio police on a charge of online solicitation of a minor.
A spokeswoman for the 433rd told KTSA News that Maj. Jesse McKee Howard was on active duty Thursday afternoon when he was taken into custody in the 6200 block of Highway 151.
SAPD says an investigation into online predators led to Howard’s arrest. The 41-year-old chaplain was taken into custody without incident.
Howard is on out on bond. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years behind bars.