Air Force Dimensions in Blue presents a free concert tonight

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The Air Force Band of the West Dimensions in Blue ensemble will jazz things up tonight at a free concert in observance of Veterans Day.

“We’re going to play a lot of different music, everything from the old Glenn Miller tunes to jazz. We’re also going to have a tribute to Aretha Franklin,” said Master Sergeant Eric Proper.

The program, of course, will include patriotic numbers.

“We’re going to play America the Beautiful and we’ll play the Armed Services Medley in a jazz style,” said Proper.

The concert will begin at 7 tonight at Edgewood Theatre of Performing Arts on Lance Street. Admission is free.