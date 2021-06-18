Air quality alert extended through Saturday

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said the sixth Ozone Action Day of the year for the San Antonio Area is in effect on Saturday.
Friday was also considered an Ozone Action Day.
According to the City of San Antonio Metropolitan Health District, the alert means that atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone air pollution in the San Antonio area.
The department said young children, the elderly and those with respiratory problems like asthma, emphysema and bronchitis are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and limit outdoor activities.
The department gave recommendations it said will help keep the air healthy, residents and business are encouraged to voluntarily practice certain pollution-reducing activities such as: refueling vehicles after 6 p.m., avoid using drive-thrus and order food indoors at restaurants, not idling vehicles, set thermostats 2-to-3 degrees higher from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. or use the recommended 78 degrees for optimum energy-efficency, carpooling or using public transportation and coming errands to reduce trips.