UPDATE: Aircraft in trouble lands safely

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – An aircraft has landed safely after causing a brief scare at San Antonio International. More than a dozen fire crews were dispatched to Skyplace Boulevard near East Nakoma shortly after 8 Friday morning for a call concerning an aircraft in trouble.

Joe Arrington with the San Antonio Fire Department says the pilot of the passenger plane was unable to raise the landing gear after taking off from San Antonio International Airport this morning, so he turned back. The plane landed safely. No one was injured.

(ORIGINAL STORY)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – There’s a report of an aircraft in trouble. More than a dozen fire crews have been dispatched to San Antonio International. That’s 1700 Skyplace Boulevard near East Nakoma.