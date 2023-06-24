Airline crewmember dead, investigation underway at San Antonio International Airport

Aerial view of the airport at twilight. Viewpoint from directly above.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio International Airport is confirming the death of an airline crewmember on Friday night.

The airport says an incident happened before 10:30 pm on the ground that led to the death of one person.

No other details were given.

This is a developing story and more details will be given when possible.

In a statement, officials offered the following response:

“An accident occurred on the ground at San Antonio International Airport (SAT) tonight that resulted in the fatality of an airline ground crew member. We are deeply saddened by this incident and are working with authorities as they begin their investigation. We will share more information as details become available.”