Alamo Community College officer dies while responding to a shooting
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An Alamo Community College officer responding to a report of a shooting, died on his way to the scene.
It happened at around 10 P.M. Tuesday.
The officer was on East Dewey, making his way to the 1400 block of Main Avenue when he suffered a heart attack.
He struck a parked vehicle before his car stopped. EMS arrived and began life saving measures on the officer.
He was brought to Downtown Metro where he was pronounced dead a short time later. His name hasn’t been released.
The shooting the officer was responding to had taken place at Crockett Park.
A 24 year old man who had gone out for a walk was shot in the chest. He was brought to SAMCC and is in critical condition.