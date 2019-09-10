Alamo Heights athletics director, high school principal resign for “personal reasons”
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Less than a month into the school year, the Alamo Heights School District has lost its director of athletics and the high school principal.
A letter from the Alamo Heights superintendent to parents said Athletics Director Jennifer Roland and Alamo Heights High School Principal Cordell Jones have resigned for personal reasons.
Superintendent Dana Bashara expressed her appreciation for Dr. Jones’ service to the district for the past 21 years in a variety of positions. She said his commitment to the important work of the district will be felt for quite some time.
“Many of us have gone through times that require us to make difficult decisions, and I’m hopeful that we all can be respectful of his decision and timing,” Bashara said in the letter to parents.
In a second letter concerning Roland’s sudden resignation, Bashara said, “Although the timing for this is not ideal, I support Jennifer’s decision during a time of need and ask that you respect that decision as well.”
Debbie Granger will serve as interim principal at Alamo Heights High School. Norm Collins will take over the role of athletics director for the district until a replacement for Roland is hired.