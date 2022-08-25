Alamo Heights football players suspended over alleged hazing incident

Photo: Alamo Heights ISD Facebook

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An alleged hazing incident that sent a student to the emergency room has led to the suspension of several Alamo Heights football players.

KSAT-12 is reporting that an unknown number of football players will have to sit out two games.

The alleged incident involved players who made the varsity squad for the first time. One of the players was hospitalized with burns to his lower body.

Further details on the incident haven’t been released as it is an open investigation.

Alamo Heights ISD Director of Communications Julie Ann Martonis released a statement:

“Last week, the District received multiple messages through our anonymous tip line regarding safety concerns and allegations of misconduct by some players on the football team.

The alleged incident did not take place on AHISD property nor was it during school hours.

District administrators and coaches had no knowledge of any allegations prior to receiving the reports.

The District immediately investigated the matter thoroughly and took appropriate action.

Because of student confidentiality laws, the District is prohibited from sharing any additional information.

Our students are held to high standards of behavior through our student code of conduct and any allegation of misconduct is taken seriously.

We understand there are rumors circulating in the community and would caution everyone against jumping to conclusions.”