Alamo Heights graduate, Grammy winner tests positive for coronavirus
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) -Singer-songwriter Christopher Cross has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
”I’m sorry to report that I am among the growing number of Americans who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus,” the Grammy winner posted on his Facebook page. “I’m not in the habit of discussing medical issues on social media, but I do so in hope this will help other people to understand how serious and how contagious this illness is.”
Cross, who attended Alamo Heights High school, soared up the music charts in the late 70s and early 80s with hits such as “Sailing” and “Ride Like the Wind.” In 1981, Cross won an Oscar for “Best That You Can Do” from the movie “Arthur.”
“For those of you who still do not believe the COVID-19 virus is real, or think it is a hoax or part of some conspiracy, my advice to you is to understand right now that this is a deadly illness spreading like wildfire throughout the world,” said Cross.”
The 68- year-old asks everyone to help stop the spread of the virus by staying home, washing your hands and follow the science.
“Last but never least: wherever you are in the world, let’s all be kind to one another,” he said.