Alamo Heights Night and other Fiesta events kick off today
By Elizabeth Ruiz
|
Apr 12, 2019 @ 8:26 AM

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Several events kick off Fiesta San Antonio today, including Fiesta UTSA (OOTSA), which starts at 11 this morning and continues until 3 this afternoon.

Fiesta Oyster Bake kicks off two days of food and entertainment at 5 this afternoon at St. Mary’s University.

Taste of New Orleans opens at 5 this afternoon at Sunken Garden Theater, and the fun continues tomorrow and Sunday.

Alamo Heights Night is scheduled from 5:30 to midnight at the University of the Incarnate Word.

The Fiesta Pow Wow featuring Native American Indian dancing, music and food will start at 11 Saturday morning and continues until 4 pm at the Woodlawn Lake Gymnasium. Admission is free and the indoor event will go on rain or shine.

Fiesta San Antonio 2019 continues through April 28.

