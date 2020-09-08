Alamo reopens after COVID-19 shutdown in March
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Remember the Alamo? There are some changes since the last time you visited the Shrine of Texas Liberty, starting with the hand sanitizing station when you enter the grounds. Hand sanitizers are placed throughout the site and masks are required indoors and outdoors.
Admission is still free, but you’ll need a timed ticket to get into the Alamo Church, which opened Thursday for the first time since March, when the tourist attraction was shut down because of COVID-19.
“Visitors can go to our website and make a reservation for their preferred day and time,” said marketing director Sheila Mayfield.
Visits are limited to 30 minutes inside the church, but there’s no time limit on the grounds. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 5:30.
For those who aren’t ready to venture out, Mayfield says you can visit The Alamo from the comfort of your home. Virtual tours are available twice a day.
“It’s a true live tour, not a prepackaged video,” said Mayfield. “You can follow along with the tour guide and ask questions.”
Tickets to the virtual tour are $10.
”It’s a great way to visit without leaving your home, and when you’re ready to visit In person, we’ll be here. The Alamo has been here for 300 years, and we’ll be here when you’re ready to come visit,” said Mayfield.
Barriers and fencing surround most of the perimeter as street construction continues, and the long barrack remains closed for preservation work.
Tammy Philson from Dallas visited the Alamo church on the first day it reopened.
“I was impressed with the way they’ve preserved it. It’s pretty neat that it’s still standing after all this time,” said Philson.