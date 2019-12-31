Alamo Bowl, Celebrate SA, Spurs game on New Year’s Eve
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The San Antonio Parks Foundation is sponsoring the biggest New Year’s Eve party in town. Celebrate SA will begin at 6 pm Tuesday on Alamo Street between Market Street and Cesar Chavez Boulevard.
There will be a family area, two stages of entertainment, carnival rides, games, food trucks and vendors, as well as a 21-and-over area in Hemisfair Park. Tens of thousands of people usually show up to ring in the New Year with a fireworks display at midnight, but this year, they’re expecting a bigger crowd because of the Alamo Bowl. This is the first time in 25 years that the Alamo Bowl will be played on New Year’s Eve with the UT Longhorns and the University of Utah Utes facing off at 6:30 pm.
“The weather looks like it’s going to be good. We’re inviting everybody from the Alamo Bowl to come on down when the game is over and add to the party,” said Mary Jane Verette, President and CEO of the San Antonio Parks Foundation.
Celebrate SA is free and open to the public. Alamo Bowl fans can walk a few blocks to the free event or stay at the Alamodome. Rick Hill, vice president of marketing for the Alamo Bowl, says they’re keeping the facility open until midnight and fans will be able to view the fireworks from the North Plaza of the Alamodome.
Tailgating will start at 10 Tuesday morning at the Alamodome. VIA is providing park-and-ride service to the Alamodome for the big game starting at 3:30 in the afternoon with the last buses departing at 12:30 a.m. Be aware that there is a clear bag policy at the Alamodome. No backpacks will be allowed, clear or otherwise.
Via park-and-ride service also will be available for the Spurs game, which starts at 6 Tuesday evening at the AT&T Center. The Spurs will host the Golden State Warriors.